The Connecticut Sun visited the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. While both teams are already out of contention for the playoffs, they want to end the regular season on a high note.

The Sky came out firing in the opening quarter, outscoring the Sun, 28-10. Connecticut gained more rhythm in the ensuing period, with veteran Tina Charles scoring seven of her 10 first-half points. They cut Chicago's lead to 15 at halftime, 42-27.

In the process, the 36-year-old Charles also achieved a huge milestone. With her five field goals at the break, she became the WNBA's all-time leader in field goals made with 3,342 and counting. She surpassed former Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi.

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree, and four-time champion Tina Thompson are also in the top five.

Most field goals made in WNBA history: 1. TINA CHARLES – 3,342 FG

2. Diana Taurasi – 3,341 FG

3. Nneka Ogwumike – 2,859 FG

4. Candice Dupree – 2,842 FG

While many of her contemporaries have retired, Charles has remained in the league. After not finding a team in 2023, she signed with the Atlanta Dream last season and played 39 games, starting all of them. She averaged 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds.

In February, the nine-time All-WNBA Team member signed with the Sun. It was a full-circle moment for her as she was drafted by Connecticut as the first overall pick in 2010. She spent four seasons with the team, including winning as MVP in 2012.

In her 15th season in the WNBA, Charles is still at the top of her game. She has inspired her younger teammates with her longevity, work ethic, and professionalism.

The Sun will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016.