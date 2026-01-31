Marina Mabrey was lights out for the Lunar Owls in a record-setting performance in an Unrivaled game. All of which was before the eyes of a barrier-breaking crowd of 21, 490 fans at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

In the span of seven minutes in the second quarter, Mabrey put on a clinic, scoring 27 points, per Jason N. Peters of Hot 97.

At #Unrivaled Philly and Marina Mabrey scored 27 points in a 7 minute quarter Truly one of the best heat checks I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/NV8pPaJDUj — jason n. peters (@JPeters2100) January 31, 2026

Another observer, ESPN's Alexis Philippou, watched in amazement at the blistering pace Mabrey was maintaining, especially from the 3-point line.

“I'm not sure I've seen a seven-minute stretch of shooting like we just saw from Marina Mabrey,” Philippou posted on X (formerly Twitter) She's 7 for 8 from 3, and I'm pretty sure just claimed Philadelphia as part of New Jersey.”

I'm not sure I've seen a seven-minute stretch of shooting like we just saw from Marina Mabrey. She's 7 for 8 from 3, and I'm pretty sure just claimed Philadelphia as part of New Jersey. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 31, 2026

In the end, Mabrey dominated with 47 points as the Lunar Owls defeated Rose 85-75. Altogether, Mabrey was 18-for-28 from the field and 10-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Over the course of eight Unrivaled games, Mabrey is averaging 28.2 points per game.

The game became the first professional women's basketball game in the city of brotherly love since the Philadelphia Rage of the old American Basketball League (ABL) in 1998. Also, it broked the previous record of 20,711 fans on September 19, 2024 between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics.

Celebrities were in attendance including Robin Roberts, Dawn Staley, Leslie Jones, Jason/Kylie Kelce, and Kyle Lowry.

Unrivaled in it's second season as an alternative 3on3 professional women's basketball league. Mabrey has played in the WNBA since 2019 coming out of Notre Dame.

Last year, she completed her second season with the Conneticut Sun. She averaged 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.