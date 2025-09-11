It was the final blow to an forgettable season for the Connecticut Sun. They lost to the Atlanta Dream, 88-72, in their final game on Wednesday, with many uncertainties now awaiting them in the offseason.

Connecticut lost twice in as many days to Atlanta, ending up with an abysmal 11-33 record, the second-worst finish in team history.

The Sun were listless from the get-go, as they were outscored by the Dream, 31-13, in the first quarter. They tried to rally in the third quarter but ultimately fell short.

Marina Mabrey was the lone bright spot for the squad, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. She also had five assists.

In the postgame conference, the veteran guard said she will be “back next season.” Many posited that she's willing to stay in Connecticut. She, however, later explained her remark.

“UPDATE: Spoke to Marina at postgame, who clarified (that) what she meant was coming back healthy next season, not necessarily committing to returning to Connecticut,” wrote Sun reporter Gabby Alfveby on X.

Article Continues Below

The 28-year-old Mabrey was linked to trade rumors for the majority of the season. She played 35 games, averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

It's safe to presume that she's become even more displeased with the Sun after their woeful campaign. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It was quite the drop-off after making it to the semifinals last season.

Mabrey has bounced around in her seven years in the WNBA. She played for the Los Angeles Sparks, the Dallas Wings, and the Chicago Sky before being traded to the Sun in the middle of last season.

Her latest statement is among the many issues for the Sun. The team is up for sale, with four known offers being dangled, according to multiple reports, including a deal proposed by the state that would keep the squad in Connecticut.

Mabrey probably won't have any trouble finding a new home if she plans to leave the Sun to chase her first title.