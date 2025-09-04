Rumors of the Connecticut Sun potentially moving to a different city have swirled in recent months. Boston has often been mentioned as a city for the Sun's possible relocation, but nothing is official. On Thursday, the state of Connecticut made a move toward keeping the team in its current home, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Philippou reports that Connecticut submitted a proposal to keep the Sun in the state. However, this proposal doesn't completely rule out some form of change.

“Games would be held at Mohegan Sun Arena, the team's current home site, and PeoplesBank Arena (formerly the XL Center) in Hartford. There is a desire from the state to hold more games in Hartford, but at the moment the Sun are allocated only a handful of games to be held there each season,” Philippou wrote in the article.

Of course, nothing is officially coming to fruition yet. Relocation still could end up happening. This move suggests there is serious interest in keeping the Sun in Connecticut, however.

The WNBA has seen an increase in popularity, viewership and attendance in recent seasons. Expansion has been a popular subject of discussion throughout the league, with many cities desiring a team.

Golden State is the most recent city to add a WNBA expansion team, as the Valkyries are currently in their debut campaign. Toronto, Portland and Cleveland are all expected to receive teams soon as well. Boston will likely continue to be mentioned as a city to land a team at some point down the road — but it remains to be seen if it will be through relocation or expansion.

For now, the Sun will continue to play their games in Connecticut. It has yet to be revealed if that will stay the case for the long-term future.