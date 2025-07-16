Will DiJonai Carrington return from her rib injury against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night? Carrington was initially listed as questionable for the game. The Wings signed Grace Berger to a hardship contract before Wednesday's matchup as Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist remain out with injuries. The signing will be especially impactful if Carrington is unable to play, as Dallas would need all of the possible depth it can get in that scenario. So is Carrington playing tonight?

The 27-year-old forward fully participated in practice on Tuesday. On Wednesday, however, she was limited to partially participating in the team's morning shootaround. Dallas head coach Chris Koclanes provided an update on Carrington following Tuesday's practice.

“She looked good… Conditioning looked good, physicality looked good,” Koclanes said of Carrington's full return to practice. “She looked pretty comfortable… Again, not sure if we will have her tomorrow but we will see.”

Here is everything we know about DiJonai Carrington's injury status for Wednesday night's Aces-Wings game.

DiJonai Carrington's injury status for Aces-Wings game

Carrington is currently listed as questionable. Her initial questionable status suggests she is trending in the right direction. The Wings will proceed with caution nonetheless.

Through 14 games played (12 starts) in 2025, Carrington is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She has been rather inefficient with her shot, recording a field goal percentage of just 35.6 percent. Nevertheless, Carrington's overall impact is crucial, something the Wings understand.

Before suffering her injury, Carrington had started to come off the bench. While speaking to reporters after Tuesday's practice, she admitted that she is not a big fan of the move.

“It's definitely an adjustment… It was hard for me just being that the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role,” Carrington told reporters. “So, I feel like, not that coming off the bench means it's diminished, but sort of in a sense, a little bit… But I've come off the bench before in my career. Whenever I'm out there, y'all know what you're going to get from me.

“I kind of just try to keep that mindset. And this isn't me personal towards any player who has been put into the starting lineup… over me or whatever you want to call it. This is just how I feel personally about myself, my career.”

As for the question of if DiJonai Carrington is playing tonight vs. the Aces, the answer is maybe.