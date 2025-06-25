ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings earned their fourth victory of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the Atlanta Dream by a final score of 68-55. It was a big win for the Wings as Arike Ogunbowale — who has had an up and down season — led Dallas with 21 points and four assists. Her teammate, Paige Bueckers, added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. After the game, Ogunbowale made a brutally honest admission about the Wings rookie.

“Obviously everybody knows Paige is elite,” Ogunbowale told reporters. “She's very mature for her age. Especially being a point guard in this league is already tough, but being a rookie point guard is even tougher. I think she's been handling the pressure really well and just leading our team really well from the point guard position.”

Wings' Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers developing chemistry

The Bueckers and Ogunbowale-led backcourt is beginning to find its rhythm. Between an early-season Bueckers injury and Ogunbowale struggling to start the '25 campaign, the backcourt struggled to find consistency through the first 10 or so games. In recent action, though, Ogunbowale and Bueckers are beginning to figure out how to play alongside one another.

The duo, which fans nicknamed “Parike” in the WNBA preseason, has an opportunity to help the Wings get back on track. Dallas now holds a 4-12 record following Tuesday night's win. A difficult back-to-back awaits the team, though.

The Wings' next game is scheduled for Friday night against the Indiana Fever. Although it is technically a home game, the contest will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as opposed to Arlington. On Saturday night, the Wings will return to Arlington to host the Washington Mystics.

Dallas is hoping to continue to find success in front of the home fans. They could establish themselves as a true contender with a winning streak.