The 2024-25 NBA season is nearing an end with the NBA Finals getting underway. However, that doesn't mean basketball fans will have to wait long to see their favorite international basketball idols take the court once again. In fact this summer, EuroBasket 2025 will feature 24 European countries who will duel it out for a championship. As a result, countries will certainly be calling up their brightest NBA stars to make some noise.

Check out the gallery.

Nikola Jokic may have missed out on his fourth NBA MVP season. And it was also a heartbreaker for him to suffer a second straight second-round playoff exit with the Denver Nuggets. But on the bright side, there's a glimmer of hope fans won't have to wait until the next NBA season to see him in action. Jokic expressed the possibility of suiting up for Serbia once more in this year's EuroBasket, citing that playing internationally made him a better player.

The Nuggets star had a dominant 2024-25 season, averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career by putting up 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per outing. Serbia will need him to follow up from their bronze-medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There's plenty of chatter surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks, especially after another first-round playoff exit. Nonetheless, given that the two-time NBA MVP and reigning NBA Cup champion remained healthy throughout the course of the NBA season, it looks like Giannis will be representing Greece at the EuroBasket 2025.

The Greek Freak averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game during the 2024-25 season. He should be keen on joining the Greek national team, whose coming off their first Olympic berth.

Luka Doncic shocked the NBA at this year's trade deadline after a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers. While a first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves was a huge dampener, Purple and Gold fans should be excited for what lies ahead. Fortunately, they won't have to wait long to see Luka back in action, as the Lakers have given the go signal for him to don the national team colors.

Boston Celtics fans were quite disappointed with Kristaps Porzingis' 2024-25 NBA season after health issues plagued his availability. The Celtics' title defense eventually came to an end at the second round against the New York Knicks, as the Celtics possibly face some roster changes after a change of ownership and tax penalties on the horizon.

Nonetheless, Porzingis remains committed to Latvia during the summer, barring any health issues. The last time he suited up for the Latvian national team was back in 2023. Latvia is coming off a heartbreaker at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where they failed to clinch an Olympic berth on their home floor. With Latvia penciled to be one of the hosts, expect them to have a better showing if Porzingis is available.

Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania)

Domantas Sabonis had another solid season with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 19.1 points, a league-leading 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. While Sabonis' future with the Kings remains uncertain, it also looks like he won't be suiting up for the Lithuanian National Team due to personal reasons.

Enter Jonas Valanciunas, the next best big man in the country. Valanciunas had a relatively quiet 2024-25 NBA season, averaging 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game playing with the Washington Wizards before a trade to the Sacramento Kings. Without Sabonis, the 6-foot-11 center is expected to anchor the paint for Lithuania.

Lauri Markkanen (Finland)

Lauri Markkanen has pretty much everything to prove, after the Utah Jazz posted a franchise record of 65 losses during the 2024-25 season. The road to redemption for him can start at EuroBasket 2025, where he confirmed his participation with the Finland national team. Finland is eager to make some noise in the tournament as one of the hosts, especially after suffering a disappointing showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro)

Article Continues Below

There were plenty of predictions that Nikola Vucevic would finally part ways with the Chicago Bulls. However, none of those Bulls rumors materialized. Fast-forward to the offseason, the Bulls failed to make the playoffs again, and Vucevic is keen on answering the call of national team duty with Montenegro.

The Bulls big man claims that EuroBasket 2025 might be his final stint with the national team. While he's turning 35, Vucevic proved he can still contribute. He averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during the 2024-25 season.

Zaccharie Risacher (France)

There's a good chance that France won't be in full force this summer. 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama is continuing to recover from deep vein thrombosis, while four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is hesitant about wearing the national team colors after a heartbreaking Western Conference Finals exit.

However, there's a good chance fans will get to see Zaccharie Risacher, the top overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, to make some noise with France. The Hawks forward had a respectable rookie year, averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per outing.

Alperen Sengun (Turkey)

Alperen Sengun was one of the major reasons why the Houston Rockets clinched the second seed in the Western Conference. He's also coming off his first playoff appearance, and his growth should continue if he chooses to suit up for the Turkey national team at EuroBasket 2025. Turkey has been waiting to return back to relevancy in the EuroBasket scene, and a much improved Sengun might just be what the doctor ordered for the country.

Dennis Schroder (Germany)

It was a relatively chaotic 2024-25 NBA season for Dennis Schroder, who played for three different teams this year after being a part of several trades. Nonetheless, one thing's for certain, Germany will always welcome the idea of Schroder playing for the national team. He's their undisputed leader and centerpiece. With his announcement to play until he's 40 years old, Germany will be Schroder's team for the years to come.

OG Anunoby (Great Britain)

OG Anunoby is coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance with the New York Knicks. He proved to be a vital factor in their surprising run this year, averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Great Britain has been a consistent fixture at the EuroBasket. Although usually cellar dwellers, having Anunoby in the fold should help them pull some upsets, thanks to the energy that he brings on a nightly basis.

Jeremy Sochan (Poland)

With Poland as one of the hosts of the event, having San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan would be a huge shot in the arm. Sochan has never shied away from displaying his defensive tenacity whether in the NBA or in FIBA play. Fortunately, Poland should be happy about the Spurs' forward intention to answer the call of duty.