The Dallas Wings are set to host the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. Wings forward DiJonai Carrington is dealing with a rib injury, however. Dallas was most recently defeated 91-88 by the Washington Mystics in a game that Carrington missed due to the injury concern. Is Carrington playing tonight vs. the Dream?

The 27-year-old is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game so far in 2025. Carrington is known as one of the best defenders in the WNBA. She has also made an impact on the offensive end of the floor.

It goes without saying, but Dallas is hopeful that Carrington can return as soon as possible. Here is everything we know about DiJonai Carrington's injury status for Tuesday night's game vs. the Dream.

DiJonai Carrington's injury status vs. Dream

Carrington is currently listed as doubtful due to the aforementioned rib injury. She likely won't play on Tuesday barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Wings will do everything they can to earn their fourth victory of the '25 campaign regardless of Carrington's final injury status. Dallas would rather have her rest and return soon than have her return too early and risk further injury. The Wings will proceed with caution.

Article Continues Below

When it comes to the question of if DiJonai Carrington is playing tonight vs. the Dream, the answer is probably not.

Wings' injury report

The Wings have a total of five players listed on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Dream.

DiJonai Carrington (rib): Doubtful

Maddy Siegrist (right knee): Out

Tyasha Harris (left knee): Out

Teaira McCowan (National Team obligation): Out

Luisa Geiselsoder (National Team obligation): Out

Dallas and Atlanta will meet at 8 PM EST on Tuesday. The contest represents the first of a four-game homestand for the Wings, with matchups against the Indiana Fever (at the American Airlines Center in Dallas), Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury next on the schedule.