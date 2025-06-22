Dallas Wings forward DiJonai Carrington has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Mystics, the team announced before tip-off. Carrington was initially listed as probable due to a rib injury. On Sunday morning, though, the Wings officially downgraded her status to out.

The probable-to-out downgrade is fairly surprising. Her probable status suggested she would likely play, but that clearly is not the case now. Nevertheless, the Wings, who have won back-to-back games, will attempt to earn a third consecutive victory on Sunday without Carrington on the floor.

Carrington, a 27-year-old forward, earned the WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award for the 2024 season. So far in 2025, Carrington, who is in her first season with Dallas, is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per outing. She is shooting just 35.6 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from beyond the arc, however.

The veteran forward was consistently in the starting lineup to begin the season. Aziaha James has started in her place in the last two games, though. Carrington has still impacted the Wings off the bench, but it remains to be seen what her role will be once she returns from her current injury. James will likely start once again on Sunday.

Wings look to defeat Mystics despite DiJonai Carrington's injury absence

The Mystics will enter Sunday's contest with a 5-8 record. Washington is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Dallas holds a 3-11 record. Although the Wings are in last place in the Western Conference, they have built some positive momentum in recent action.

Earning a win on Sunday afternoon will prove to be a challenge without DiJonai Carrington. The Wings will try to take care of business despite her injury absence against the Mystics. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 PM EST in Washington for what should be a competitive affair.