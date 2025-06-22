The Dallas Wings are coming into their Sunday matchup with the Washington Mystics a little bit short-handed. The recent injury to Maddy Siegrist, along with the Eurobasket absences of Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder, leave the Wings without key players in their rotation. But it appears as if they dodged another blow. DiJonai Carrington did appear on the Wings’ injury report, but it seems as if she will be a go.

DiJonai Carrington was officially listed as probable (rib) on the Wings’ injury report ahead of the team’s game against the Mystics, as per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints. Her status suggests that the Wings will have a key player in the lineup on Sunday. Carrington had recently moved to the bench, but she’s been a strong veteran leader for the young Wings.

This is Carrington’s first season with the Wings after spending the first four seasons of her career with the Connecticut Sun. She’s appeared in all 14 games for the Wings this season, including 12 starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals with splits of 35.6 percent shooting from the field, 28.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Article Continues Below

Carrington was originally selected by the Sun with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. When Carrington was acquired by the Wings in an offseason sign-and-trade deal, she was reunited with Chris Koclanes who as an assistant coach with the Sun her first two seasons in the league. Koclanes was hired as the Wings’ head coach this year.

Last season, Carrington won the Most Improved Player Award while making the All-Defensive Team and finishing fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Wings have started off the 2025 season at a disappointing 3-11, but they have won two consecutive games coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Mystics.