With the 2025 WNBA season in the books for the Dallas Wings, there is no question that Paige Bueckers is their franchise player for now and the foreseeable future. It’s not just on the court, but off the court as well as the star guard has amassed quite a following. Fresh off winning the Rookie of the Year award, Paige Bueckers hosted an autograph sessions at DICK’S Sporting Goods that had fans lined up outside waiting to get in, as per Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft , Paige Bueckers dazzled fans all season despite the Wings not making the playoffs. Although it was a disappointing season overall, what the year did show was that Bueckers is the future and the player the organization needs to build around.

Back on Aug. 20 during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Bueckers tied a WNBA record for most points scored by a rookie in a single game with 44. The Wings ultimately lost that game off a Kelsey Plum game-winner, but Bueckers kept them in the game with clutch shot after clutch shot. Bueckers also became the Wings all-time rookie leading scorer, surpassing teammate Arike Ogunbowale.

She appeared in a total of 36 games during her rookie season, at a little over 33 minutes per game. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Bueckers was also named a starter to the WNBA All-Star team as a rookie.

In addition to Bueckers, the Wings actually did well in terms of their rookies. Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly and Luisa Geiselsöder all made impacts during their first season in the WNBA. The future does look bright for the Wings.