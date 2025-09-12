The Dallas Wings' season is officially over, and though the record may tell one story, the players had good things to say about the year. One of those players is Aziaha, who spoke highly of head coach Chris Koclanes and what he did for her during her rookie season to help her blossom.

“He (Koclanes) helped me personally a lot..he brought that dog out me..him and Curt (Miller)… he taught me how to slow down and allow my shots to come,” James said via Moreau Sports Media.

James finished the season averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, and she'll only get better as she continues her journey in the league. With injuries and trades throughout the season, James was able to get more minutes, and she did her best to take advantage of the opportunity.

With a first-year head coach in Koclanes, it almost felt as if everyone was learning things as the season went on. Koclanes received criticism throughout the year for several things, but he kept a positive mindset and did what he could to lead the team. Toward the end of the season, Koclanes was asked what was the biggest challenge of this season.

“Honestly, just navigating everything for the first time… But luckily, I've had tremendous support from the organization top down and from our assistant coaches and our extended staff to help me, guide me in navigating all of those decisions,” Koclanes said via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

The Wings finished with a 10-34 record, which was tied for last in the league.

The hope now is that the Wings get better next season, and that includes the coaching staff down to the players. The Wings have a nice foundation of players that include Paige Bueckers, and if they can build on that, they could see some progress from this season.