Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has opened up about her special friendship with NBA veteran Kyrie Irving. She called him her ‘favorite basketball player ever.' Bueckers also praised both his skill and his character. This growing connection between one of the WNBA’s rising faces and one of the NBA’s most polarizing yet admired figures underscores how mutual respect can bridge leagues and inspire the next generation.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Bueckers shared where her admiration for Irving began.

“He’s been my player growing up, and I’d always looked up to him, and he has just like a really unique journey and story,” Bueckers said. “I feel like he’s misunderstood sometimes. And for me, for him to still be authentically himself and not care about other people’s opinions — that’s something I really admired growing up.”

That respect has since evolved into a genuine friendship. Earlier this season, Irving attended a Dallas Wings game against the Indiana Fever, where he briefly met Bueckers courtside. The two have since kept in touch. Bueckers has described Irving as an “amazing, genuine human being” who deeply supports women’s basketball and the next wave of athletes.

“He really cares about the next generation and women’s basketball,” she added. “He’s always been supportive, and it means so much coming from someone like him.”

Article Continues Below

Solidarity is growing between NBA and WNBA

Irving’s presence in Bueckers’ corner highlights a broader theme: the growing solidarity between NBA and WNBA stars. For Irving, that support extends beyond appearances. People know him for engaging with young players about the game’s future. He also advocates for greater visibility for women’s sports.

Meanwhile, Bueckers continues to ascend as one of the WNBA’s brightest young leaders. She uses her platform to promote inclusivity and empowerment. Their friendship illustrates how athletes across leagues can lift each other up, shaping a more united basketball community.

For Wings fans, Mavs fans, and the broader WNBA audience, this bond offers more than a feel-good story. It's a glimpse at how authentic mentorship and mutual respect can accelerate the sport’s growth and inspire both current and future generations.