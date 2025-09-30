The Dallas Wings parted ways with head coach Chris Koclanes on Tuesday, the team announced. Koclanes made his WNBA head coaching debut in 2025. The Wings ultimately struggled, finishing with a 10-34 record — tied for the worst mark in the league with the Chicago Sky. Paige Bueckers played well en route to winning Rookie of the Year, but the Wings failed to find success overall.

Wings general manager Curt Miller released a statement after the decision to part ways with Koclanes was announced.

“On behalf of the Dallas Wings, I want to thank Chris for his many and immediate contributions to the organization this past season,” Miller said. “With new team facilities being built, a youthful roster under contract, and the rights to three first round draft selections over the next two seasons, including a lottery pick in 2026, the Wings are well-positioned for future success.

“As we enter a pivotal point in our team’s future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization. The Dallas Wings remain dedicated to their pursuit of WNBA Championships and building upon the strong culture established on and off the court.”

The Wings are expected to begin a national search for a new head coach right away. It seems as if there will be a number of candidates considered — although no candidates have officially been named as of this story's writing.

Koclanes had never been a head coach in the WNBA before the 2025 campaign. His inexperience displayed itself at times. He features respectable coaching prowess and he understands the game, but receiving more experience as an assistant in the WNBA or a head coach in college may be best for him at the moment.

Meanwhile, Dallas will move forward in hopes of building a contender around Paige Bueckers.