It's been an outstanding WNBA season for the veteran A'ja Wilson and rookie Paige Bueckers. Essentially, both of them left an indelible impression as Wilson could win her 4th MVP and Bueckers is likely to be named Rookie of the Year.

However, the Associated Press has given them their props, according to Mitchell Hansen of Hitting Hardwood.

The AP has Wilson as MVP and Bueckers as Rookie of the Year. Furthermore, they have Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase as Coach of the Year.

Additionally, they list Shakira Austin as Comeback Player of the Year. Finally, they have Veronica Burton as Most Improved Player and Naz Hillmon as Sixth Player of the Year.

This year, Wilson averaged 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Also, the Las Vegas Aces concluded the season on a 16-game winning streak and will begin the playoffs on Sunday against the Seattle Storm.

Meanwhile, Bueckers finished the season averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. The Dallas Wings finished the year at 10-34 and are still a developing organization.

In July, Wilson and Bueckers both made the All-Star game in Indianapolis. For Wilson, it was her seventh career All-Star appearance.

Wilson had won the WNBA MVP three other times (2020. 2022, and 2024). If she wins a fourth, she will become the first WNBA player to do so.

Bueckers stood out in her rookie class. Her all-around play mirrors that of Wilson, who has consistently set the model for such a player.

The present and the future of the WNBA

Part of the recent surge in popularity in the WNBA has been due to the likes of Wilson and Bueckers.

Not only did Wilson excel once again on the court, but off the court. Earlier in the year, Wilson released her signature Nike shoe and it sold out immediately.

In June, Bueckers joined Wilson in the history books. She became the first player since Wilson to have a 35 point game within her first ten games in the league.

At the present moment, Wilson represents where the WNBA is now. Bueckers represents the WNBA of the future.