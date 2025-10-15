The Washington Commanders are reeling after Monday's brutal loss. Washington fell 25-24 against Chicago on a last-second field goal by kicker Jake Moody. Thankfully the Commanders got some positive injury news that could help get them back in the win column in Week 7.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will return to practice on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McLaurin missed the past three games because of a quadriceps injury. He was expected to return in Week 7 against the Cowboys and his return to practice reinforces that belief.

Unfortunately, it is not all good news coming out of Washington.

The Commanders placed fellow wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means that Brown will miss at least the next four games.

Brown did not play in Week 6 because of a groin injury. It seems that his injury is serious enough that he'll need some multiple weeks to recover.

Hopefully the return of McLaurin can get Washington's offense headed in the right direction.

Will the return of Terry McLaurin improve the Commanders' ailing offense?

Article Continues Below

The Commanders have struggled to move the ball on offense without McLaurin. His return should offer some stability for Washington's offense.

McLaurin has yet to look like himself in 2025. He has 10 receptions for 149 yards in three games this season. The Commanders dominated with their running game early in the season, which explains McLaurin's lackluster stats.

Fortunately, Washington has a great matchup against Dallas coming up in Week 7. They are the perfect get-right opponent considering their recent defensive struggles.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of getting McLaurin back is increasing the pace of Washington's offense. Head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged that his team is too slow at the beginning of games, which he felt contributed to their loss on Monday night.

“We've continued that slow start, and we've become way too accustomed to digging ourselves out of holes,” Quinn said.

The Commanders can get themselves back above .500 with a win on Sunday. It will be fascinating to see how big of a role McLaurin plays, assuming he doesn't encounter a setback during practice this week.

Commanders at Cowboys kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.