It is no secret that Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers has enjoyed a tremendous first year in the WNBA. Bueckers is unquestionably the Rookie of the Year front-runner. The former UConn women's basketball star accomplished another impressive feat on Thursday night during the Wings' game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Bueckers entered Thursday's contest with 623 points scored in the 2025 WNBA season, trailing her current teammate — Arike Ogunbowale — by only seven points for the franchise's rookie all-time scoring record. Paige surpassed Arike's mark of 630 points during the game, becoming the Wings' all-time rookie scoring leader.

Ogunbowale and Bueckers are both two of the Wings' best rookies of all-time. Dallas has featured historic rookie performances over the years to say the least.

Where Paige Bueckers ranks all-time in WNBA rookie scoring

Article Continues Below

Bueckers entered the game on Thursday night sitting in sixth place in all-time points scored for rookies in WNBA history, trailing Ogunbowale's mark of 630 and Cappie Pondexter's mark of 624. Now, she is fourth all-time behind A'ja Wilson (682), Seimone Augustus (744) and Caitlin Clark (769).

With two games remaining in the regular season, Bueckers could potentially surpass Wilson for third place. Either way, it has been a historic season for Bueckers.

The Wings, meanwhile, have struggled in what has been a rebuilding campaign. Dallas' 9-32 record is the worst mark in the WNBA. Regardless, the future has become increasingly bright as the team prepares to build around Bueckers. Paige's ability to impact the game in multiple ways gives the Wings a versatile star as the cornerstone of their franchise.

For now, Paige Bueckers and the Wings will attempt to finish the 2025 WNBA season on a positive note. Following Thursday's contest, Dallas will play the Sparks in Los Angeles on Sunday before finishing the season at home next Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury.