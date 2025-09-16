Even though the Dallas Wings had a losing record, their rookie sensation Paige Bueckers is all smiles.

On Tuesday, Bueckers was officially named the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Afterward, fans swarmed social media, singing the praises of Bueckers.

From the moment she touched the floor, Paige's game spoke for itself. Buckets in rhythm, playmaking with flair, and a calm command beyond her years. Her rookie campaign ends with the crown: 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year

“Legend” @Kia posted on X. Another user offered their simple congratulations to Bueckers.

“Congrats Paige” @TamiaFields240 posted on X. Then, someone said that Bueckers fulfilled a prophecy in just her first season.

“Paige just turned potential into proof — what a rookie season.” @Hasnain2Hustle said on X.

One other user predicted the best is yet to come.

“Next season is gonna be wild” @2ndFanAll_State stated on X.

In the end, Bueckers finished her rookie season averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Additionally, Bueckers is the Wings all-time rookie scoring leader with 692 points. Also, she is third behind Simeone Augustus (744) and Caitlin Clark (769) for the WNBA all-time rookie scoring leader.

Prior to that, Bueckers passed A'ja Wilson to achieve third on the all-time list.

On August 20, Bueckers set a WNBA record with 44 points scored against the Los Angeles Sparks. Furthermore, Bueckers was selected to play in the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis back in July.

Paige Bueckers' place in WNBA history

All in all, Bueckers caps off a rookie season of historic proportions. Her skill combined with her ability to help elevate the Dallas Wings as an organization with budding potential.

Additionally, she is already showing flashes of being one of the best all-around players in the WNBA in the years ahead.

Also, Bueckers is the second player in WNBA history since Candace Parker to average at least 19 points, 5 assists, and 47% shooting in a single season. Plus, she is the 10th rookie to start in a WNBA All-Star Game.

In addition to her points total, Bueckers has accumulated 194 total assists, the third most for a WNBA rookie.