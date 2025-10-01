The Dallas Wings are lucky to have Paige Bueckers as the centerpiece of the organization. Bueckers won the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award and has a bright future ahead of her. She also weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding the WNBA.

Bueckers posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of herself and Collier from the WNBA All-Star Game. The photo had a caption “Queen Phee” in an apparent show of support for Collier's recent comments.

Collier blasted WNBA leadership during her exit interview on Tuesday.

“We have the best league in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But we have the worst leadership in the world,” Collier said. “Year-after-year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders.”

Collier was not the first to speak out against the WNBA's leadership this season. However, her comments have ignited a firestorm and drawn replies from all across the league, including Paige Bueckers.

The WNBPA also issued an official statement in support of Collier.

“Napheesa Collier is an outstanding leader and Officer of this Union,” the WNBPA said in a statement. “When Phee speaks, people listen. We are confident that her words today speak to the feelings and experiences of many, if not most or all of our members. The leaders of the league and its teams would benefit from listening to her powerful statement. The players know their value even if the league does not. They are fighting for their legacy and the future of basketball.”

Paige Bueckers part of absurd claim from WNBA Commissioner, per Napheesa Collier

Collier referenced several absurd claims made by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. One of those had to do with Bueckers.

Engelbert apparently said that Bueckers and other young revenue drivers for the WNBA should be “grateful” that they earn income off the court.

“I also asked how she plans to fix the fact that players like Caitlin, Angel [Reese] and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years,” Collier read. “Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'”

The insinuation is that those players need the WNBA more than the other way around.

All of this comes during crucial collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations between the league and WNBPA. Revenue sharing and salary are key issues for the WNBPA.

Hopefully both sides can agree on a new CBA before the October 31st deadline. Otherwise, the WNBA risks a lockout.