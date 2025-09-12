Paige Bueckers helped the Dallas Wings end the 2025 season on a positive note after beating the Phoenix Mercury 97-76 on Thursday night.

In 30 minutes of action, Bueckers finished with a stat line of 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Bueckers reflected on the season-ending win after the game, per reporter Dorothy Gentry. Despite the immense struggles the team endured throughout 2025, Bueckers encouraged the fans to stick around for the long term.

“We want to keep building something very special here…The results are coming I promise you. Just stick with us,” Bueckers said.

How Paige Bueckers, Wings played against Mercury

It's clear the Paige Bueckers believes in the Wings' future, looking forward to what she can help the franchise achieve with her around.

Beating a playoff team in the Mercury was a solid ending for the Wings. The game was close as Phoenix led 28-25 after the first quarter. Despite this, Dallas fired back by outscoring them 57-32 in the second and third periods. Phoenix was unable to recover from that, as Dallas coasted to the win at home.

Rebounds and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Wings was aggressive on the glass as they secured 42 rebounds while they conceded nine turnovers. It wasn't the same for the Mercury, only grabbing 27 rebounds while turning the ball over 18 times.

Four players scored in double-digits on Dallas' behalf, including Bueckers. Amy Okonkwo had a solid display with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. She shot 8-of-13 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Aziaha James came next with 20 points and nine rebounds, Maddy Siegrist had 10 points and two assists, while Myisha Hines-Allen provided seven points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas ended the year with a 10-34 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They finished 11.5 games behind the Los Angeles Sparks and 13 games behind the Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm.

The Wings haven't returned to the playoffs since 2023 when they lost in the West Semis. They have since been at the bottom of the West, rebuilding as they look to Bueckers to be their shining star of the future.