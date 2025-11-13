Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson might be the Defensive Player of the Year, but that doesn't mean there aren't players in the WNBA who can still challenge her skills. On an episode of Kylie Kelce's podcast “Not Gonna Lie,” Wilson discussed who her toughest defensive assignment is in the league.

Kelce asked Wilson who gives her the most trouble in the W, and the reigning WNBA champion paused for a moment before answering decisively. “I'm going to always say Breanna Stewart,” Wilson began.

“[I will] always say Stewie only because [she's] a three-level scorer, and the way that she plays the game is so tough to read because she's that skillful,” Wilson said. “So sometimes when I'm thinking about how to guard her, how to make it hard for her — cause some players, it's like okay, you force it to their bad hand, you can live with it — but Stewie is completely different,” she explained.

“You really have to be able to know how and when she's going to score the basketball, and that's super super tough. But I love it. I really love competing against Stewie because every time we play against each other, it's like blockbuster, some elite basketball that you're watching,” Wilson continued.

“And she makes me think every possession, and I love that because sometimes I get bored mid-game. Just because of just the person that I am, I just get bored easily,” Wilson said with a laugh. “But sometimes when you're guarding Stewie, you have to keep your head on a swivel because she's very locked up, she's very guard-like. But then also she's tall, so you get the best of both worlds.”

That's high praise for Stewart from the three-time DPOY and current MVP, and it's far from the first time Wilson has given the New York Liberty star her props. Wilson previously complimented Stewart on her college career at UConn in an appearance on “The Draymond Green Show.”

“I know they talk a lot about like college girls now and NIL, but one place I’m going to always give Stewie her respect is in college. That girl has four national championships, and you can never take those away from her,” Wilson said in 2024.

The duo won't be facing off this offseason in Unrivaled, the three-on-three league co-founded by Stewart, but fans can expect the friendly rivalry to pick up again when the Aces start their title defense in the 2026 WNBA season.