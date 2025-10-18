The Las Vegas Aces recently earned their third championship after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals. Superstar A'ja Wilson led the way once again, as she continued to cement herself as one of the greatest players of all-time. During the team's championship parade, however, Wilson gave head coach Becky Hammon a heartwarming shoutout, via espnW.

“I cannot talk long because Becky will have me crying up here,” Wilson said during her speech at the championship parade. “But when you're talking about a woman that pours into you, that sacrifices for you, that loves you for who you are, that's that mother-f**king Becky Hammon. And she believed in us when no one did. She brought us back to life. And I'm so appreciative of what you do and how you pour into each and every last one of us.

“We go nowhere without Becky Hammon. She's changed the game… I don't want anyone to take her greatness or any of our greatness for granted.”

Hammon clearly has the respect of Wilson. The Aces have built a dynasty, most recently winning back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 before the 2025 campaign. After the New York Liberty got the job done in 2024, Las Vegas rebounded with another WNBA Finals victory this season.

This Aces team features depth. However, they also have the best player and coach in the entire WNBA in Wilson and Hammon. The two will likely be remembered as one of the greatest coaching-star player duos in WNBA history when it's all said and done. However, Las Vegas has no plans of moving on anytime soon.

As long as A'ja Wilson and Becky Hammon are part of the organization, Las Vegas will have an opportunity to continue the dynasty.