In what has been a topsy-turvy year for the WNBA, A'ja Wilson came out on top. She won their fourth MVP Award and the Aces won their third WNBA championship in four years.

On Tuesday, Wilson was named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year. During her interview, Wilson took time to speak on the current state of the WNBA CBA negotiations.

She told Sean Gregory that Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is on the wrong side of the negotiations by telling the players they should be grateful to play in the first place. In particular, Wilson was returning to Napheesa Collier's comments, calling out Engelbert for allegedly criticizing the players.

“I only know Cathy by when she hands me trophies,” says Wilson. “If that’s her true self, thank you for showing that. Thank you for saying those things. Because now we see you for who you are, and now we’re about to work even harder at this negotiation. We’re in a league where they’re like, ‘Oh, be happy you got private planes. “No. That was just scratching the surface.”

A significant factor in the CBA negotiations is the players' demanding an equal share of the revenue generated. Recently, the WNBA proposed increasing salaries to $1 million, but cutting team housing and starting the season in mid to late March.

An extension deadline has been set for Jan.9 with no sign of a deal in sight.

A'ja Wilson's salary compared to SGA of the OKC Thunder

Last season, Wilson earned a salary of $200,000. By contrast, NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder just signed a $285 million contract extension.

NBA players earn more because of lucrative TV deals and earn 50% of the revenue generated. Meanwhile, WNBA players have historically received 9-10% of revenue, even as the league continues to grow in popularity.

Recently, the WNBA secured a $2.2 billion, 11-year media deal beginning next year, which is expected to boost revenue.