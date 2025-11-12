The Las Vegas Aces are on top of the world after winning their third WNBA championship back in October. Las Vegas started the 2025 season slowly, but caught fire in the middle of their schedule and went on an epic winning streak. Based on what head coach Becky Hammon says, Las Vegas' biggest test came before the WNBA Finals itself.

Hammon complimented the Indiana Fever during a recent interview after their semifinals playoff series.

“Indiana actually was probably the hardest series I've been through,” Hammon said via Post moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston on Wednesday. Boston, Indiana's star center, replied “yes” pleased to hear her team complimented.

Hammon explained that she was initially mad after the final game of the series because of how close it was. But then after looking at the tape, she understood that both teams played a great game.

“It's funny Aliyah you're sitting there but it's like, I was pissed after Game 5,” Hammon continued. “I'm sure you were more pissed. But we're going to the finals but then I went back and watched it… Indiana just played their asses off. You guys played amazing.”

Ultimately, Hammon could not be mad at either team after watching the tape. She was astonished that both teams were playing championship-level basketball.

“I can't be mad at either team,” Hammon concluded. “Just two teams blow for blow, back and forth, and both teams really playing at an elite level. I don't care what the names on the jerseys are, those were two teams just going at it in the best way possible.

The Aces defeated the Fever 3-2 in Game 5 of their semifinal series.

Indiana seemed to surprise Hammon and Las Vegas with how well they played in the playoffs. The surprise is understandable, as the Fever were without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and several other important players.

Last season's semifinals series could create a tense rivalry between the Aces and Fever in 2026 and beyond. Especially if they meet each other in the playoffs again.