The Las Vegas owner Mark Davis was one of thousands of fans at the Mortgage Matchup Center who watched their team win Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury. The Aces landed their third championship in four seasons under Becky Hammon as they cruised to a comfortable 97-86 victory, riding on A’ja Wilson's 31 points and nine rebounds.

“Fantastic, what a great job each woman did. Really proud of them,” Davis was quick to express his pride, speaking immediately after the game as the fans around him continued to make noise, per WNBA journalist Khristina Williams.

Wilson was especially dominant during Game 4, also adding four assists and three blocks as she finished with averages of 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2 blocks through the WNBA Finals. The first-ever four-time MVP in league history, Wilson brought out a pink tambourine during the post-match conference, claiming that it was a “symbol of just the joyfulness we have right now.”

Hammon was the first WNBA rookie coach to land a championship back in 2022, and her worst season in Las Vegas ended at the semifinal stage last year.

“You have your Mount Rushmore, she's alone on Everest. There's no one around,” Hammon said after the game, per ESPN, going on to suggest that her Aces team was the best in WNBA history.

“I think the evolving of the game … these players are bigger, stronger, faster and more skilled,” she said, claiming that past dynasties “laid the groundwork and showed how winning should be done.”

“The skill set and level these guys [now] are at, to me, it's not comparable … it's a natural evolvement. That's the sign of any great league; it doesn't stay the same,” she concluded, and perhaps rightly so.

The Aces’ “big 3” of Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray alongside Wilson were dominant throughout. However, it was their reserve unit that stole the show multiple times during the postseason, with the duo of Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd alone contributing 97 points off the bench during the Finals.

Needless to say, there is plenty to be proud of as far as Mark Davis and the Aces are concerned.