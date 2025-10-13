Chelsea Gray may still be busy celebrating the Las Vegas Aces' third championship in four years, but she's also getting recognition for what she personally achieved in the 2025 WNBA Finals. The “Point Gawd” now stands alone in the league as the sole active player with four title wins under her belt, surpassing even her regular-season and Finals MVP-winning teammate A'ja Wilson.

While lavishing in the champagne showers of win No. 4, Gray revealed how it felt to be the only current player to reach this pinnacle. “Man, they counted me out bro,” she said in a brief post-game interview. “They said a lot of noise, man. But champions take care of everything,” Gray finished as she joyfully returned to the Aces' festivities.

Gray's feat puts her in the company of some of the WNBA's most notable legends. She joins Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson, and Cynthia Cooper as the players who managed to clinch four trophies.

The accolade moves Gray past Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Wilson, and another teammate in Jackie Young, who all sit at three. She's now just one shy of the W's all-time leader in championships, Rebekkah Brunson, who retired with five.

Standing alone as the only active player with four titles wasn't the only history Gray made when the Aces handily took down the Phoenix Mercury 97-86. She also made history as the first player to win both a WNBA and an Unrivaled championship in the same calendar year, with the Rose BC club she captains clinching the 3×3 league's first-ever title 62-54 over Vinyl BC. Gray was also named Finals MVP after the contest.

Gray is one of five Aces stars who have been on the squad for all three of the franchise's Finals victories after she joined Las Vegas in 2021. She finished the series-sealing Game 4 with 18 points, four boards, four assists, two steals, and two blocks while hitting 4-of-9 shots from beyond the arc.