New Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd was 100% honest about joining her new team. The six-time WNBA All-Star was dealt to Las Vegas in a blockbuster, three-team trade that included Aces point guard Kelsey Plum. Now, the Seattle Storm legend enters a new chapter in her career, which doesn't look to be ending anytime soon.

The organization revealed Loyd's excitement about her new team in a post on X.

“I'm beyond excited to join the Las Vegas Aces and be part of such a highly driven organization. The culture, the energy, and the passion this team plays with is something I've always respected. I can't wait to hit the court alongside this incredible group of players and contribute to the continued success of the Aces!”

The new duo of Jewell Loyd and A'ja Wilson can help Las Vegas regain its dominance

Jewell Loyd's accolades include being a former WNBA scoring leader, a three-time all-league selection, a two-time gold medalist, and a two-time WNBA champion. The University of Notre Dame graduate has averaged 16.9 points, 3.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game during her career in Seattle. A former No. 1 pick in 2015, Loyd lived up to that billing. She, Sue Bird, and Breanna Stewart became one of the most dominant trios in WNBA history.

Now, Las Vegas's newest addition will be looking to form a similar partnership with A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young. As the Aces are trying to revive what looked like the WNBA's next dynasty. Going into the 2024 season, head coach Becky Hammon's team had won two straight championships. However, this past year was uneven for the franchise.

The Aces finished fourth in the standings and were eliminated by the eventual champion New York Liberty in the semifinals. This happened despite A'ja Wilson collecting her third MVP trophy. Las Vegas will look to rebound, as both ends of the floor dipped in production last season.

Overall, Jewell Loyd is in it for the long haul with her new franchise. The future Hall of Famer just gave another inspiring statement on how much longer she plans on playing in the WNBA.

“If I just look at the 10 years [in Seattle], if I wasn't going to play basketball again … I had a really, really good, amazing career. I'm blessed that I've stayed healthy enough. Now I have another 10 years. I told my family, ‘I feel like the next 10 years of my life, including basketball, will be my best.' I'm so excited to be a part of an organization that's going to challenge me in different ways.”

These comments reflect an enthusiasm that the Las Vegas Aces will embrace with open arms. The league is now on notice. The Aces are looking to continue their dynasty and win their third title in four years.