Cameron Brink has long admired Kendrick Lamar, but she never expected to catch the attention of the rap legend himself. The Los Angeles Sparks forward recently shared on her Straight to Cam podcast that Lamar’s camp reached out to her after she showed support for the Compton native at last year’s WNBA Draft, per Billboard.

Kendrick Lamar Salutes Brink’s Loyalty

During the 2023 WNBA Draft, Brink and other top prospects walked the orange carpet, answering rapid-fire questions. When asked to choose between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, most players sided with the Toronto superstar. Brink, however, stayed true to her West Coast roots and picked Lamar. That small moment didn’t go unnoticed.

Fast forward to November at the USC vs. Notre Dame women’s basketball game, where a man claiming to work with Lamar approached Brink. According to Brink, he introduced himself and his daughter before dropping an unexpected bombshell.

“He was like, ‘I work with Kendrick, and he noticed that you were the only person that said him. And he (expletive) with you. He says, ‘You're L.A.,’” Brink recalled.

The moment left Brink starstruck. To make the connection even more surreal, the associate even recorded a video of Brink sending a direct message to Lamar, where she gushed, “I love you, Kendrick!”

Could Lamar Pull Up to a Sparks Game?

While Lamar has always kept a low profile on social media, his influence in pop culture remains undeniable. His latest single, Luther featuring SZA, just topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking his sixth No. 1 hit. Despite his reclusive nature, the fact that he noticed Brink’s support suggests he still keeps an eye on what’s happening in sports and entertainment.

With Cameron Brink sidelined due to an ACL injury, the Sparks will be without their rising star for a while. But when she returns, don’t be surprised if Lamar is courtside, cheering her on. After all, Brink stayed loyal to K. Dot before the Super Bowl and before the No. 1 hits—something that clearly didn’t go unnoticed.