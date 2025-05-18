The Los Angeles Sparks came away with an 84-67 win in their 2025 WNBA season opener against the Golden State Valkyries, but they lost Rae Burrell in the process due to an injury she suffered in the first quarter. Burrell was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the first half, and then for the remainder of the game.

But the Sparks got a new injury update for Rae Burrell a day before their home opener against the Minnesota Lynx. The injury might not have been as bad as initially feared as the team announced that she would be out around six to eight weeks with what’s being called a leg injury. She is expected to make a full recovery.

When Burrell initially went down, she seemed to be clutching her knee. She was unable to walk on her own power and was carried off the court to the team’s locker room. But with the timeline released by the Sparks, that would potentially mean she might return to the court sometime near All-Star Weekend in mid-July.

But with Burrell sidelined for the time being, the Sparks are now down to nine available players. Both Cameron Brink and Julie Allemand are on the injury report and have not yet been cleared for action.

Before the Sparks’ game against the Valkyries, head coach Lynne Roberts provided an update for Brink, saying that while she’s making progress, there is no definitive timetable for her return. Brink suffered a season-ending ACL injury about one month into her rookie season.

Allemand is recovery from a knee injury, after an ankle injury kept her out for the 2024 WNBA season and the Olympics. She was acquired by the Sparks in a sign-and-trade last offseason.

Burrell was expected to play a key role of the Sparks after a breakout 2024 season, but now it appears as if that will be on hold for the time being.