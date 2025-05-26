Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum has not been shy about attacking taller defenders while driving to the basket. Another example of Plum doing exactly that surfaced on Sunday in the Sparks' 91-78 victory. After scoring a layup against Angel Reese, Plum hit the “too-small” gesture.

Video via the WNBA:

Plum drove by Reese. Angel tried to recover and reached out to defend the shot, but Kelsey turned to her left hand to connect on the layup.

Although it was a savage gesture by Plum, in all reality it was hilarious as well as Kelsey is only 5'8″ while Angel stands 6'3″. Reese is not actually too small as the gesture suggests, but Plum was seemingly trolling the Sky All-Star.

It will be interesting to see if Plum or Reese address the moment during their postgame press conferences.

Plum is in her first season with the Sparks after previously playing for the Las Vegas Aces. Los Angeles wanted to add more veteran help this offseason and the goal was accomplished with the Plum addition. Plum has already demonstrated impressive leadership with her new team.

On Sunday, Plum led all scorers with 28 points to go along with eight assists in the Sparks' victory. Azurá Stevens added 24 points.

Reese played well despite the Sky's loss. She led Chicago with 13 points while also securing 12 rebounds for a double-double.

LA now holds a 2-3 record. It has been an up-and-down season up to this point for the Sparks, but Plum looks like a potential MVP candidate.

Meanwhile, the Sky have yet to win a game in 2025. Reese is one of the better players in the WNBA, but Chicago needs her teammates to step up and make more of an overall impact.

The Sparks' next game is scheduled for Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream, while the Sky will play the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday as well.