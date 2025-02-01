When one door closes, another one opens, and that sentiment is true for former Las Vegas Aces, and current Los Angeles Sparks guard, Kelsey Plum. The former No. 1 overall pick played seven seasons with the franchise. After winning two WNBA titles, the Aces were knocked off by the New York Liberty.

Although she was a pivotal part of that series, there was an incoming move that shocked many. The Sparks agreed to a blockbuster Plum 3-team trade. There were no disagreements or bantering with the front office. Not to mention, she played alongside the 2024 MVP, A'ja Wilson.

Still, it was time for Plum to emerge as a No. 1 option and be her own superstar. Nonetheless, she dropped a heartfelt message on Instagram about her time with the Aces.

“Now this chapter closes and our time together comes to an end, but I’ll never forget my time in Vegas, nor the profound impact it’s had on my life,” Plum said in the post. She had some of her best seasons with the Aces but now it's time for a new chapter to open.

Kelsey Plum joining the Sparks hurts the Aces

Losing a former No. 1 pick isn't easy by any means. Still, the Aces managed to receive Jewell Loyd in the process. She's equal to the player of Plum, maybe better, from a statistical perspective. However, the latter guard showed she could take a backseat to Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young.

Her selflessness made her so valuable. While Loyd isn't a selfish player herself, losing the dynamic they had with Plum could show early on in the season. On the flip side, the Sparks are bringing in a legitimate superstar they haven't seen since Candace Parker.

Plum, paired with second-year players Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson is beyond promising. That trio alone can win some meaningful games. Now, they have a certified perimeter scorer. Plus, Plum brings a feistiness that Los Angeles has needed for quite some time.

Furthermore, the Sparks traded their No. 2 overall pick to extend Plum next offseason. She is on a 1-year contract but has made it clear that she wants a long-term deal. The franchise would be more than happy to give that money to an All-Star, All-WNBA, and Olympian.

Either way, Plum is starting her new journey in the City of Angels. After a journey of titles and accolades, she'll begin a new journey with a new team.