Before they teamed up for a second time at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk and Roman Reigns starred in Zootopia 2 as the Zebros.

They were a buddy cop duo in the Zootopia Police Department, and one of their only lines was saying, “Zebros!” in unison. While they did not win their WarGames match at Survivor Series, they exchanged a look of respect following the bout.

Reigns helped Punk to his feet, and the World Heavyweight Champion could be seen saying “Zebros” to the “Tribal Chief” before they fist pumped.

You can see Punk say "Zebros" 😭

Right after that, Reigns looked over at his past foe, Cody Rhodes, who was still getting up. Rhodes and Reigns had a brief stare down before the “Tribal Chief” left the ring, seemingly indicating that he would be targeting the “American Nightmare's” Undisputed WWE Championship in the future.

Before Survivor Series: WarGames, it was reported that a WrestleMania 42 match would be teased. Perhaps Reigns and Rhodes will run it back for a third time at WrestleMania. Reigns won their first encounter at WrestleMania 39, but Rhodes would end his 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion a year later at WrestleMania 40.

WWE's CM Punk and Roman Reigns had their first big movie roles in Zootopia 2

While Punk and Reigns have had roles in other movies, Zootopia 2 was their first major blockbuster roles. Reigns appeared alongside his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Additionally, he's had roles in The Wrong Missy and, more recently, The Pickup. In 2026, he will star in Street Fighter as Akuma. Rhodes will also star in it.

Punk has had roles in horror movies like Girl on the Third Floor, Rabid, and Jakob's Wife. He also had a role in Night Patrol, which premiered at the Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19, 2025. It will be released in theaters on Jan. 16, 2026.

He's also had roles in Heels, Mayans M.C., and Revival. Heels is a professional wrestling drama, and Punk played Ricky Rabies in six episodes.