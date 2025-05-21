The Los Angeles Sparks will be without forward Rickea Jackson on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Mercury, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Jackson left the Sparks' game on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx after a collision with Alanna Smith left her shaken up. The team says she is now in concussion protocol.

The former Tennessee Lady Vol is in her second season in the WNBA and is coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which she averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 35 percent from three.

Her injury is the latest blow to a Sparks team that is just trying to find enough healthy bodies to compete. Cameron Brink is still out as she recovers from the ACL tear she suffered last season. Meanwhile Rae Burrell went down in the Sparks' opener with a knee injury that is expected to sideline her for 6-8 weeks.

The bright spot for the Sparks is that the team's injury report listed Julie Allemand as probable as she recovers from a knee injury that sidelined her for the first two games of the season.

Additionally, Los Angeles signed 2025 third-round draft pick Liatu King to a rest-of-season hardship contract that will be good for as long as the Sparks qualify. King was a double-double machine her last two years in college for Pitt and Notre Dame, and can give the Sparks some added depth.

Though the Sparks were already thin, playing only seven players in their loss to the Lynx, they've been led by Kelsey Plum, who is off to a scorching start to her Sparks career. The veteran guard scored 37 in her Los Angeles debut against the Golden State Valkyries, then followed that up with 18 more against the Lynx.

Dearica Hamby has been similarly strong, posting double-doubles in her first two games, including a 20-and-10 effort in the loss to Minnesota.