The Los Angeles Sparks pulled off one of the biggest blockbusters of the offseason when they acquired Kelsey Plum in a three-team trade that involved the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. For a franchise that has struggled to find success in recent seasons, her arrival gave the Sparks a sense of legitimacy. Kelsey Plum made her Sparks debut on Friday against the Golden State Valkyries in impressive fashion.

During her Sparks debut, an 84-67 win against the Valkyries, Kelsey Plum set a WNBA record for most points scored in a season-opener with 37 points. She shot 11-of-19 (57.9 percent) from the field, 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from the three-point line and a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Plum also became the first WNBA player to record at least 35 points, six assists and five steals in a single game. After the game, Plum was quite honest about how her Sparks debut went and her mentality coming into the game.

“I feel like we were kind of a little disheveled and disorganized at times. And credit them [the Valkyries], they amped up their pressure,” Plum said. “And I feel like I didn’t do a great job of getting us organized into stuff, kind of got into late shot clock stuff. But the mentality for me tonight was just come out and have fun. I love basketball, love to play basketball and to compete.”

The Valkyries’ pressure Plum referred to was in the second half when Golden State cut a 15-point Sparks lead down to single digits. The Sparks led 62-47 with just about three minutes to go in the third quarter. But the Valkyries closed the quarter on a 13-4 run to pull within six, 66-60, heading into the final period.

The Valkyries got within four, 66-62, but the Sparks answered with five straight points to regain control, and the Valkyries never threatened after that.

For the past few seasons, Plum played alongside other great scorers with the Aces, and she credited that system with helping her prepare for becoming a primary offensive option with the Sparks.

“I’ve had a lot of practice learning particularly from A’ja [Wilson], just watching her pick her spots and just be very intentional about when to be aggressive. And I still don’t think I did a tremendous job balancing, but I’ll continue to get better,” Plum said. “I just appreciate my teammates always looking for me, finding me. The floor was super spaced tonight which allowed me to get downhill and just try to get out in transition and do what I do best.”