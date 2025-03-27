Adjusting to the WNBA is never easy for incoming rookies. Former WNBA star Diana Taurasi said as much last season amid the highly anticipated WNBA debut of Caitlin Clark. While there certainly will be an adjustment period for Los Angeles Sparks rookie guard Shaneice Swain this season, there will be a level of familiarity.

The Sparks originally selected Shaneice Swain with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, but she had yet to make her WNBA rookie season debut. She had been playing overseas the past couple of years, but the Sparks opted to sign Swain this offseason and bring her over to the roster.

In the time since Swain was drafted, she was playing overseas in her native Australia in the WNBL. During the WNBA offseason, many WNBA players continue playing overseas. While Unrivaled and Athletes Unlimited has give players more domestic options, the WNBL attracts quality WNBA talent.

While Swain might be new to the WNBA itself, she is not new to the league’s players, many of whom she’s already competed against in Australia. During her introductory Zoom press conference on Wednesday, Swain spoke about her transition to the WNBA and being excited to face off against them on a WNBA court now.

“I’m honestly grateful for the opportunity. I think it’s always an amazing experience to go up against the veterans of the league and then also WNBA players. I just get very ego when I’m out there, I don’t think about it too much when I’m playing,” Swain said.

“I just kind of go out there and do my own thing. I’m in my own little world when I’m playing,” Swain continued. “I feel like I’ve played against a lot of the girls, so I’m excited to get over there and see what it’s gonna be like.”

Swain did not immediately come over to the WNBA when the Sparks drafted her in 2023. She’s played for the Sydney Flames in the WNBL since 2023. Earlier this season, Swain had been averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for Sydney, as per the Sparks.

For a Sparks team that could use help at the point guard position, Swain figures to be in the early mix for backcourt minutes, even as a rookie. The Sparks pulled off a sign-and-trade for All-Star Kelsey Plum to help shore up their backcourt. They also plan to have veteran guard Julie Allemand who missed all of last season due to an injury.

Veteran point guard Odyssey Sims re-signed with the Sparks in free agency, and figures to be in the running for a starting backcourt spot.