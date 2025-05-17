The Los Angeles Sparks opened the 2025 WNBA season on Friday on the road against the Golden State Valkyries, but early in the game their attention turned to more pressing matters. In the first quarter, Sparks guard Rae Burrell suffered an apparent knee injury while contesting a shot, and had to leave the game.

Rae Burrell was unable to walk under her own power after the injury, and was carried off the court to the Sparks’ locker room. Following Burrell’s exit from the game, the Sparks announced on social media that she would be out for the remainder of the first half.

Now entering her fourth season in the WNBA, Burrell had played only one minute in the Sparks’ game against the Valkyries before exiting. Originally selected by the Sparks with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the former Tennessee standout was in line for a big season.

During Sparks media day last Tuesday, Burrell spoke about the continued development of her slashing game and how it would be on display this season.

“I always try to stay aggressive when I’m playing. This is a physical league as you know. So just being able to get into the paint and take that contact, I’m trying to work on finishing through that contact,” Burrell said. “Just being a slasher, anyway I can help the team. Just trying to make sure I get that done. So if that’s slashing into the paint, then that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Last season, Burrell appeared in 37 games, including seven starts, at a little over 15 minutes per game. She averaged 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 36.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Burrell’s career with the Sparks hasn’t always been smooth. During her rookie season in 2022, she suffered a foot injury that sidelined her for all but three games. The following year, she was actually cut by the team in training camp, only to be re-signed to multiple hardship contracts later in the season.

In the 2024 offseason, Burrell signed a lucrative, two-year free agent contract with the Sparks, gaining a little long-term security. Burrell had a breakout 2024 season and was expected to be a key player once again.

In the Sparks’ lone preseason game, an 83-82 win against the Valkyries, Burrell was the starting shooting guard. She went scoreless and finished with one rebound and two steals in 13 minutes. She started the season opener coming off the bench.