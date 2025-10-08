Indiana Fever’s towering sentinel Aliyah Boston has rounded off her third professional campaign in sterling fashion, claiming her maiden All-Defensive Second Team selection.

Boston’s selection comes after a dominant season in which she anchored Indiana’s defense while also carrying an expanded offensive load. The three-time WNBA All-Star ranked fourth in the league with 361 total rebounds and recorded 17 double-doubles, the third most in the WNBA this year and the most in a single season in Fever history. Her 361 rebounds also set a new franchise record, surpassing her own figures from both 2023 and 2024, meaning Boston has broken Indiana’s single-season rebounding record in each of her three professional seasons.

In the 2025 regular season, Boston averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, all while serving as the defensive anchor for a shorthanded Fever roster that lost multiple players, including Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, to season-ending injuries. Still, Boston helped lead Indiana on an unlikely postseason push, defeating the Atlanta Dream in the first round and taking the defending champion Las Vegas Aces to overtime in Game 5 of the semifinals, before ultimately being eliminated.

Article Continues Below

On the other end, Boston guarded the paint like a hawk. She averaged 1.2 steals and a team-high 0.9 blocks per game, consistently matching up against elite frontcourt players like A’ja Wilson, who shared Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Her season total of 41 blocks elevated her to third all-time in franchise history with 140 career blocks. She also climbed into the Fever’s top five in both offensive and defensive rebounds.

This year, Boston also became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, finishing the season with 1,051 total, just 64 shy of surpassing Ebony Hoffman for third on the Fever’s all-time list.

Boston joins a select group of Fever legends to earn WNBA All-Defensive recognition, becoming just the fifth player in team history to do so, alongside Tamika Catchings (12 selections), Briann January (six), Tully Bevilaqua (six), and Katie Douglas (five). Not only that, but it's the first time since 2017 that an Indiana player has made an All-Defensive team.