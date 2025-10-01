It's the end of the road for the Indiana Fever after bowing to the Las Vegas Aces in overtime in the winner-take-all Game 5, 107-98, on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Fever forced the extension at 86-86 after Odyssey Simms nailed a floater with 22.5 seconds left in regulation. The Aces had the chance to steal the win but they missed on back-to-back attempts as time expired.

Las Vegas, however, pushed the pedal in overtime, outscoring Indiana, 21-12, to get the victory and advance to the WNBA Finals versus the Phoenix Mercury.

Despite the painful exit, Caitlin Clark stressed that the Fever can keep their head up for a valiant campaign.

“So much to be proud of. Shoutout to the fans for staying with us all year,” posted Clark on X.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers echoed Clark's message, stressing that the Fever overcame multiple challenges this season.

S/O @IndianaFever! A ton of injuries, a bunch of midseason additions, resilient all year. Inspiring s***,” said Haliburton, who watched several games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, on X.

The Fever advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs despite losing key players to the injury bug, especially Clark. She was limited to just 13 games due to a quad injury, a groin injury, and a bone bruise in her leg. Sophie Cunningham (MCL), Aari McDonald (ACL), and Sydney Colson (foot) also failed to finish the season.

Even in Game 5, the hurdles didn't end for the Fever. Aliyah Boston fouled out in the fourth quarter, while Kelsey Mitchell suffered a leg injury in the third period.

As Haliburton pointed out, Indiana displayed resolve throughout the campaign, banking on a next-woman-up mentality and a by-committee approach espoused by coach Stephanie White.

The Fever recorded their best season since advancing to the WNBA Finals in 2015.