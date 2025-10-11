The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 97-86, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to win the franchise’s third title in four years. At the forefront of the Aces WNBA Finals win was A’ja Wilson, who shared a touching moment postgame with her significant other, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo.

Following the Aces’ Game 4 win against the Mercury in the WNBA Finals, A’ja Wilson caught up with Bam Adebayo and the pair shared a heartfelt hug to celebrate the win. Wilson was named the 2025 WNBA Finals MVP after dropping 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the clinching Game 4.

It was a historic season for Wilson who became the first player in WNBA history to win four MVP awards. She followed that up by also winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award as well as the league’s scoring title.

The Aces started out the 2025 season playing .500 basketball at 14-14, and it was Wilson’s play that kept the Aces from sinking any further. The team ended up finishing the regular season on a 16-game win streak to grab the No. 2 overall seed in the standings.

This season, Wilson appeared in 40 games for the Aces at a little over 31 minutes per game. She averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots with splits of 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Coming into Game 4 of the Finals, Wilson was averaging 26.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.5 blocked shots with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 46.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.