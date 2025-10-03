Most Indiana Fever supporters may still be reeling from the thrilling end to their season in the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. Sophie Cunningham however, after having an eventful start to life in Indiana, is already firing warnings to the WNBA community.

The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) have been locked in negotiations over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement after the players’ union opted out of the current one. Cunningham has now revealed a stunning update that hints at the possibility of a potential players’ strike.

“Us as players, we are fed up with how the league is treating us. Like it is awful. And I’m not allowed to talk about details about the CBA quite yet, but when we do you are going to be shook to the core,” she said on her podcast, “Show Me Something.”

The major sticking point, according to other players such as Napheesa Collier and Chelsea Gray as well, has been revenue-sharing. The players believe that their salaries should be tied to how much revenue they bring in for the league, rightfully so.

“It’s not even close, it is the most disrespectful percentage that I think any league has ever seen,” she explained, before claiming that discussions about “a lockout or a strike” are already underway.

Cunningham’s co-host Wes Wilson was immediately taken aback as the former Phoenix Mercury star confirmed his fears.

“Yes. I 100% am,” she said, revealing a stark update that raises several questions.

It comes only days after WNBPA vice-president Collier launched a scathing attack against the league’s leadership. The Minnesota Lynx star had claimed that the WNBA’s “answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone's voices by handing out fines.”

With the October 31 deadline for negotiations inching closer and no headway being reported, Cunningham’s claim may as well be the biggest hint about where the situation is headed.