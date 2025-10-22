The New York Giants must be thrilled to have Jaxson Dart at quarterback. New York's rookie quarterback has already received plenty of praise just four starts into his NFL career. He can't wait to play one of New York's biggest division rivals on the road in Week 8.

“Yeah it's going to be intense for sure,” Dart said on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. “I can't wait to go out there and compete and kind of feel like the hostility in the air. The rivalry between the two organizations… it's going to be really cool.”

Dart compared New York's rivalry with Philadelphia to an SEC rivalry from college football.

“I kind of compare to like an SEC rivalry,” Dart added. “Really excited for the atmosphere. I know it's going to be intense but I'm excited for it.”

Dart even admitted that he's looking forward to playing a villain role in Week 8.

“Yeah I think a little bit,” Dart concluded. “I think anybody finds it enjoyable when you're able to win games on the road. That's something that we haven't done yet, so we're still chasing that and I'm just excited for the environment.”

Giants at Eagles should be appointment television for all NFL fans.

Broncos gave Jaxson Dart his flowers after wild Week 7 comeback

Dart should certainly be motivated to get a win in Philly after how Week 7 ended.

The rookie quarterback earned the respect of the Broncos after the Giants lost during an epic collapse during the fourth quarter.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised Dart's ability to bring life back to the Giants.

“They found a little spark with that quarterback,” Payton said after the win. “We were hoping that change happened after our game.”

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto also gave Dart plenty of credit. He openly admitted that the rookie played better than Denver thought he would.

“I have to give him credit. He's a lot better than what we thought. His feel for the game and ability to maneuver in the pocket and make plays on the run… I was really impressed.”

Hopefully Dart and the Giants can take out their frustration on the Eagles in Week 8.

Giants at Eagles kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.