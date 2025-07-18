The Minnesota Lynx are well-represented at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, with MVP candidate Napheesa Collier headlining her own All-Star Game team that also features star Courtney Williams as a reserve and Cheryl Reeve filling her familiar position of head coach. But so far, the most attention they've drawn has come from their off-court activities.

Williams, along with Natisha Hiedeman — who traveled to Indiana with her teammates — make up the infamous duo known as the StudBudz and regularly stream together on Twitch. The two decided to turn All-Star weekend into a 72-hour livestream on their channel, giving WNBA fans an entertaining behind-the-scenes look into the league's players and the pair's movements.

Reeve revealed during a Friday press conference what she thinks about Williams and Hiedeman's antics.

“They are being themselves,” Reeve said simply. “I remember a time in our league where that would not have been okay … I think it's really telling, is what we've been saying for years, and what you all have been working on for years — telling the stories of the players.”

Fans got to witness many notable events that were captured on stream throughout the night, but one interaction involved their head coach, who joined the two at a party that took place as WNBA players arrived in Indianapolis to tip off the weekend.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve partying with her players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman 😂 Via: StudBudz Twitch #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RemjwsNSOH — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reeve was seen on camera for a short time, turning up and dancing with her players to a Bobby Shmurda song in a hilarious and surprisingly endearing bonding moment between the three. The courtside boss clearly gives Williams and Hiedeman her approval for their stream and the amount of attention it's bringing to the WNBA.

However, the next morning, Reeve joked that the video circulating online of the moment wasn't her at all and was instead AI-generated.

Cheryl Reeve denies the allegations that she was dancing in a StudBudz video last night and blames AI 😂 pic.twitter.com/aGd6Fg3cJ2 — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

If the Lynx present at All-Star Weekend can translate their downtime success into on-court chemistry during the WNBA All-Star Game, Team Collier should have no problem taking care of a Caitlin Clark-less Team Clark when the main event starts July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET.