The Miami Dolphins’ season continues to spiral, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at least managed to quiet one concern: his health. After exiting the team’s 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a thumb issue, Tagovailoa was quick to dismiss any injury worries. When asked by reporters about his status on Monday, he simply said his thumb is “good,” per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

While Tua’s health may not be an issue, nearly everything else in Miami is. The Dolphins have dropped to 1-6 after another lopsided defeat, and the noise surrounding the future of the team — and its quarterback — is getting louder.

ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported that Miami could be headed for major changes before the November 4 trade deadline, potentially even entertaining calls on some of its core players.

“If they’re looking ahead to next year as a reset or rebuild scenario, they’re going to listen to calls on almost anyone,” Graziano wrote. “My biggest question is what they’ll do at quarterback.”

Fowler noted that moving Tagovailoa would be extremely difficult due to his massive contract. “Trading that contract doesn’t seem feasible,” he explained. “Miami can work around the cap, but the guarantee is an albatross. No team wants to absorb that — think Russell Wilson in Denver two years ago.”

Tua’s recent struggles have only complicated the situation. Against Cleveland, he threw for just 100 yards and three interceptions before being benched in the fourth quarter for rookie backup Quinn Ewers. It marked yet another low point in a season where Miami’s offense has completely fallen apart.

After the game, Tagovailoa didn’t mince words about his poor performance. “It’s just the execution aspect for us offensively,” he said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “That’s where the turnovers started showing up for me. You can’t do that and expect to win games.” When asked about being pulled from the game, Tua kept his response brief: “Head bosses’ decision. He made that decision.”

Through seven games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,313 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions — a stark decline from his form last season. “Definitely not happy, not proud of where I’m at,” he said. “I’ve got to be a lot better — this isn’t years past, this is this year.”

Head coach Mike McDaniel has continued to publicly back his quarterback, but frustrations are mounting inside the organization. After meeting privately with Tua to review film on Monday, McDaniel told reporters that “everything is on the table” as the Dolphins look to stop their freefall.

With a 1-6 record and the Atlanta Falcons up next, Miami’s season is on the brink. Tagovailoa insists his thumb — and confidence — are fine, but the Dolphins’ problems run far deeper than one sore hand.