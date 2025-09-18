The Minnesota Lynx kept fans on edge with a stunning fourth quarter rally to beat the Valkyries in the WNBA Playoffs. Napheesa Collier once again played the hero. Minnesota erased a 14-point deficit that stunned the home crowd. The comeback pushed the Lynx into the semifinals. In a tense finish, the team delivered clutch shots at both ends of the floor.

Napheesa Collier finished with 24 points and joked afterward, “I blacked out at that point,” when recalling one of the game’s biggest moments. The matchup between the Lynx and Valkyries highlighted the intensity of postseason basketball. Collier’s late jumper became the turning point.

The Lynx trailed for much of the second half but refused to fold. Kayla McBride chipped in 18 points, keeping the offense alive until Collier found her rhythm. She scored 14 of her 24 points in the final two quarters, including the go-ahead 18-footer with just 1:24 left. That shot gave the Lynx their first taste of control, and they never let it slip away.

Minnesota also got key production from Courtney Williams, who drilled a contested midrange jumper with 38 seconds left to extend the lead. The Lynx showed poise, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 in clutch time. Their ability to execute under pressure silenced the Valkyries’ momentum and showed why Collier is viewed as one of the league’s top stars. The Lynx-Valkyries showdown ended with the home crowd stunned, but it was the visiting team celebrating another signature win.

Collier’s leadership continues to be the foundation of the Lynx’s playoff push. The WNBA Playoffs are often defined by stars who embrace the spotlight, and Collier has embraced that role. Her combination of scoring, composure, and defensive presence made the difference in a game that could have slipped away. Now, with the Valkyries eliminated, the Lynx are one step closer to another Finals appearance.

The team’s grit, fueled by Collier’s brilliance, has made them one of the most dangerous squads left in the bracket. With Collier performing at this level, who’s ready to bet against the Lynx making another title run?