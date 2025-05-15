Suspensions usually draw negative attention. However, if you're New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, this is nothing to worry about.

After Laney-Hamilton was hit with a season-ending knee injury, the Liberty suspended her contract for the upcoming season. She was injured during Unrivaled, so the team technically doesn't have to pay her, since she was injured off a WNBA facility.

Luckily, though, the Unrivaled medical insurance will be taking care of her physical rehabilitation during that process.

Still, the Liberty is missing an important piece of its depth. Laney-Hamilton was the perfect glue piece for a star-studded roster. She is a tenacious defender, but has shown a major ability to score in the clutch and get a bucket when needed.

Every team needs a player like the former Rutgers basketball standout. She can do a bit of everything, yet be a star when her name is called.

However, the franchise might have some more flexibility thanks to getting out of her contract. She's set to make $185,400 this season. Freeing that up can do wonders for the franchise, as they look to acquire more players close to the regular season.

What can the Liberty do without Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's contract?

That sum of money she makes can be huge for New York. They might not need to use it immediately, but if there's a trade they need to make, they can have it on standby.

If they were to make a midseason trade, it's certainly possible. However, the Liberty are reloaded and looking to repeat as champions.

Still, losing someone like Laney-Hamilton is hard to replace. Her impact both offensively and defensively is a rare commodity in the WNBA.

Not to mention, the selflessness to play off the stars is something that should be admired.

No matter what, it can provide more of an opportunity for their depth to shine. For instance, players like Nyara Sabally and Marine Johannes can get a real opportunity for minutes and make an impact.

At the end of the day, the Liberty has pieces to make up for Laney-Hamilton's impact. Plus, the financial freedom can allow them to make a major splash midseason if required.

Either way, New York is prepared to run it back yet again. With stars like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, the Big Apple is lit up.

Their season might come down to depth, which would be ironic, considering Laney-Hamilton's injury status for the upcoming season.