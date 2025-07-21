The New York Liberty have been cruising right along thus far on the 2025 WNBA season, currently sitting with an impressive record of 15-6 as the season prepares to return from its All-Star break, where New York had multiple participants. The Liberty of course are coming off of their 2024 WNBA championship, which they won in epic fashion in five games.

Recently, the team has been looking to add more depth to its roster, and they did so with a transaction on Monday morning.

“The NY Liberty have signed forward Stephanie Talbot,” announced the Liberty's official team account on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, WNBA insider Ben Pickman of The Athletic noted that “Talbot was one of the league's best 3-point shooters in 2021 and 2022, and most recently played with the Valkyries starting 10 games for GSV this season before she was waived.”

Shooting is not necessarily an area where the Liberty are in dire need thanks to the presence of players like Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart on their roster; however, as the season continues and injury concerns start to pile up due to increased ware and tear, it's never a bad thing to have too many capable jump shooters on your roster.

Stewart leads the Liberty in scoring this year at nearly 20 points per game, with Ionescu not far behind at 18.7. Meanwhile, center Jonquel Jones has missed over half of the season due to injury, which may have been part of what motivated the Liberty to make the signing of Talbot.

In any case, the Liberty will return from the All-Star break and take on the Indiana Fever on Tuesday evening from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Fever star Caitlin Clark is not expected to be available for that contest as she recovers from a groin injury, per Yahoo Sports.

After that, the Liberty will have a few days off before hosting the Phoenix Mercury.