The New York Liberty are off to a near-franchise record start as the top team in the Eastern Conference with a record of 6-0 to begin the regular season. After dealing with a brief injury scare to starting center Jonquel Jones, the Liberty got her back in the lineup during their win against the Washington Mystics on Friday. But the Liberty might still be short-handed against the Connecticut Sun with the latest injury update on backup center Nyara Sabally.

Nyara Sabally is officially listed as questionable on the Liberty’s injury report for the team’s upcoming game against the Sun, as per Underdog WNBA. Sabally suited up in the first two games of the season for the Liberty, but has been sidelined since then. She is listed with a knee injury.

In the two games that Sabally played this season, she came off the bench at just about ten minutes per game. She was averaging 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Liberty, Sabally emerged last season as a key reserve during the team’s championship run. In the playoffs, Sabally played in nine games in a little over ten minutes off the bench. She averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, Sabally came through a huge way for the Liberty. She finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in 17 minutes. She shot 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

With Sabally sidelined for the time being, the Liberty have used reserve bigs Kennedy Burke and Isabelle Harrison. Burke was on the team last season while Harrison was signed as a free agent this past offseason.