The Indiana Fever are ready to go on a winning streak in the second half of the 2025 WNBA season. Indiana hosted the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend and held several exciting events, both on and off the court. One Fever player thanked WNBA fans for such a magical weekend.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark shared a heartfelt message to fans after this weekend's WNBA All-Star festivities.

“Incredible weekend in Indy!! Our organization gave everything to make this the best WNBA All-Star Weekend yet—and it delivered in every way,” Clark posted on social media on Sunday. “Grateful to call this city home and beyond thankful for the incredible fans who brought the energy and made it special ❤️”

This is a classy move by Clark, especially after not being able to participate at All-Star Weekend because of a groin injury.

Clark was slated to captain Team Clark at the All-Star Game and participate in the 3-Point Contest. Clark was replaced by teammate Lexie Hull in the 3-Point Contest and by Mystics guard Brittney Sykes during the All-Star Game.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend was one to remember, even though Clark could not participate.

Fever coach Stephanie White gives Caitlin Clark injury update after All-Star Weekend

Now the question becomes: when will Caitlin Clark return from her latest groin injury?

Fever coach Stephanie White gave an update about Clark's condition on Sunday. White declared that Clark is unlikely to participate in the team's next game.

“Stephanie White says she doesn't anticipate Caitlin Clark to be available against New York on Tuesday,” Chloe Peterson of IndyStar reported on Sunday. “Says she's going to meet with some doctors and get some more evaluations on her right groin injury early this week.”

There has been little time for Clark to examine the extent of her injury and explore options.

Clark injured her right groin on Tuesday before All-Star Weekend in a win against the Sun. The Fever were in the middle of a back-to-back and immediately headed to New York to play the Liberty. Then Clark had just one day off before the beginning of All-Star Weekend.

Hopefully the team can give a timeline for Clark's return very soon.

Next up for the Fever is a road trip to New York to face the Liberty on Tuesday night.