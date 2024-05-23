With a rain of threes, the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City Tuesday night by a final score of 98-88. Both teams walked into the house off glorious wins. Both teams are now 2-1 for the season.

It was a spectacular battle all around, but enough can’t be said about the stunning show Kahleah Copper put on, as she put up 37 points for her team. Despite the loss, the Aces also had a stellar night. Guard Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 27 points, while Jackie Young contributed 23 points, and forward A'ja Wilson added 21.

It was a back-and-forth battle for this second rematch between Phoenix and Las Vegas. Emotions were high throughout the game. But it was the second quarter when the high emotions led to a tense interaction between Jackie Young and Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham. With a little more than a minute remaining in the second quarter, both Aces and Mercury vets flocked to the center of the court to break up an altercation between Young and Cunningham.

Young was called for a foul as she pressured Cunningham when she came down with a defensive rebound. Young had reached around to try to knock the ball out of Cunningham’s hands, which she did. Cunningham turned around and shockingly exchanged heated words with the sixth-year pro, who usually is all ball on the court.

Jackie Young the “Silent Assassin”

With a nickname like the “Silent Assassin,” it’s quite the shocker that Jackie Young would allow herself to be provoked enough to react to any player’s attitude. But she is indeed human.

“It's really an honor to be able to step out on the floor every night and play the game that I love,” Young said after Tuesday night's matchup against the Mercury.

“Emotions get high sometimes but I just try to go out there, have fun and compete.”

Young has been with the Aces since she was drafted in 2019, and she's known for keeping her cool and just balling. The defending champ was the Most Improved player in 2022 and is undoubtedly one of the brightest talents in the WNBA. After matching Wilson’s 22 points and adding a career-high 11 assists in the Aces' win over the Sparks on Saturday, Young became the first player in WNBA history to record more than 45 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds and five steals across the first two games of a season.

Aces vs. Mercury: A tough game, with tough calls

Tuesday’s home game against the Mercury included a few steamy moments for the Aces. Young and Cunningham talked smack to each other as they walked down the court after the second-quarter altercation. The Mercury’s Diana Taurasi, as well as Aces stars Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson had to help break the two players up. Young had to be held back during the heated interaction.

Furthermore, the countless fouls and questionable calls by some refs made for an already sticky situation. Vegas could not stop Copper and the Mercs. Despite three players scoring 20 or more points, the Aces could not counter Phoenix’s 16 made 3-pointers.

It's on to the next. The Aces will have their final homestand stretch on Saturday May 25 against the Indian Fever.