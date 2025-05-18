Alyssa Thomas impressed in her season debut throughout Saturday's game between the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm.

In 30 minutes of action, Thomas finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. She shot 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line.

It marked her first career game with the Mercury after representing the Connecticut Sun for 11 seasons from 2014 to 2024. She earned five All-Star selections, three All-NBA team selections, and six All-Defense selections throughout her stint with the Sun. Throughout 320 appearances, she averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

How Alyssa Thomas, Mercury played against Storm

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles by Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the second half at Footprint Center.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Related NewsArticle continues below
Alyssa Thomas in street clothes smiling. Next to Thomas is another image of Thomas in a Mercury getting hyped. Then, there's a background of the Mercury logo underneath in the ripped effect.
Exclusive: How Alyssa Thomas’ alter ego shapes Mercury’s season
Mercury forwards Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper in the photo. Thomas is dribbling the ball, Sabally is rebounding, and Copper is shooting a ball.
Alyssa Thomas touts ‘seamless’ fit for Mercury’s new positionless basketball
Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, both in Phoenix Mercury jerseys, looking hyped, and a background of the Mercury home arena.
2 trades that won Mercury the 2025 WNBA offseason despite superstar exits

Alyssa Thomas' debut with the Mercury could not have gone any better as Phoenix coasted to an 81-59 blowout win over the Storm.

The Mercury proved themselves to be effective on both sides of the ball. They converted 51.7% of their total shot attempts, including 33.3% from three. They also won the rebounding battle 38-29, showcasing their physicality that overpowered Seattle throughout the night.

On defense, they prevented the Storm from scoring 20 points or more in each of the four quarter. They applied intense pressure on Seattle players, holding them to 33.3% shooting overall, including 17.6% from deep.

Three players scored in double-digits on Phoenix's behalf in the win, including Thomas. Satou Sabally led the way with 27 points, six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and a steal. She shot 9-of-17 overall, including 3-of-9 from downtown, and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. Alexa Held came next with 11 points and three assists, while Kathryn Westbeld provided nine points and five rebounds.

The Mercury will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Los Angeles Sparks on May 21 at 10 p.m. ET.