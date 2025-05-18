May 18, 2025 at 12:24 AM ET

Alyssa Thomas impressed in her season debut throughout Saturday's game between the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm.

In 30 minutes of action, Thomas finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. She shot 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line.

It marked her first career game with the Mercury after representing the Connecticut Sun for 11 seasons from 2014 to 2024. She earned five All-Star selections, three All-NBA team selections, and six All-Defense selections throughout her stint with the Sun. Throughout 320 appearances, she averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

How Alyssa Thomas, Mercury played against Storm

Alyssa Thomas' debut with the Mercury could not have gone any better as Phoenix coasted to an 81-59 blowout win over the Storm.

The Mercury proved themselves to be effective on both sides of the ball. They converted 51.7% of their total shot attempts, including 33.3% from three. They also won the rebounding battle 38-29, showcasing their physicality that overpowered Seattle throughout the night.

On defense, they prevented the Storm from scoring 20 points or more in each of the four quarter. They applied intense pressure on Seattle players, holding them to 33.3% shooting overall, including 17.6% from deep.

Three players scored in double-digits on Phoenix's behalf in the win, including Thomas. Satou Sabally led the way with 27 points, six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and a steal. She shot 9-of-17 overall, including 3-of-9 from downtown, and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. Alexa Held came next with 11 points and three assists, while Kathryn Westbeld provided nine points and five rebounds.

The Mercury will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Los Angeles Sparks on May 21 at 10 p.m. ET.